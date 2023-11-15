Mudgee Guardian
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Free

AusPost weekend deliveries until Christmas to meet online shopping demand

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated November 16 2023 - 8:59am, first published 8:57am
Mudgee among towns receiving weekend deliveries for Christmas
Regional residents could get their Christmas deliveries earlier than planned after Australia Post announced temporary weekend deliveries to meet the online shopping rush.

