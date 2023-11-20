Blooms The Chemist Mudgee Southside has been recognised at the parent company's annual awards night, winning a productivity award for its impressive year.
"This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our wonderful team at Blooms The Chemist Mudgee Southside, led by our caring, compassionate and knowledgeable Pharmacist, Holly," Sally Whiting, Mudgee Pharmacist said.
"The team at our Mudgee Southside store go above and beyond to help their customers and develop meaningful relationships, enabling them to provide holistic health solutions for our community."
The awards evening was the finale of the Blooms The Chemist 2023 Partner's Conference, which was attended by 200 of the network's Pharmacist-owners, supplier partners, sponsors and guests.
The 2023 conference took place in Hobart, Tasmania, and focussed on retail excellence, adaptability and flexibility in the face of change.
"Our key focus for this year's Blooms The Chemist Partner's Conference was to empower our network and further embed our purpose across all operations, while ensuring we continue to deliver on our healthcare promises and win in retail," Blooms The Chemist CEO, Emmanuel Vavoulas said.
