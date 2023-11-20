Mudgee Guardian
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Southside Blooms Chemist recognised with industry award

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 20 2023 - 11:44am, first published 11:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Mudgee Southside Blooms The Chemist team. Supplied
The Mudgee Southside Blooms The Chemist team. Supplied

Blooms The Chemist Mudgee Southside has been recognised at the parent company's annual awards night, winning a productivity award for its impressive year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.