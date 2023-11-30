Mudgee Guardian
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Bigger and better than ever': Big numbers expected for Mudgee Cup

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated November 30 2023 - 12:33pm, first published 11:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RACE DAY: Locals and visitors are expected to flood Mudgee Racecourse on Friday for the Mudgee Cup, much like they did in previous years. Picture: SIMONE KURTZ
RACE DAY: Locals and visitors are expected to flood Mudgee Racecourse on Friday for the Mudgee Cup, much like they did in previous years. Picture: SIMONE KURTZ

The $75,000 Mudgee Cup is among the premier events on the country racing calendar. The upcoming meet on Friday, December 1 is set to be one of the best.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.