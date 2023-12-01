As of December 1, 68 women have died as a result of domestic violence and eight of those were in the last two weeks.
At 10.30am at Victoria Park on Friday, High School students and supporters from Housing Plus, Barnardos, Rotary, People Against Violence and more came together to make a stance against domestic violence.
And this is all being done with the help of Tina Turner and the dance, The Nutbush, for the inaugural event dubbed 'Going Nuts in the Bush.'
"This initiative first started several months ago after attending the Tina Turner musical and coming back to town and talking to my office, Housing Plus and the Midwestern People Against Violence Committee about doing something for the 16 days of activism," Kate Baker from Housing Plus Mudgee said.
Kate saw how the singer escaped a life of violence and thought using her iconic song and distinctly-Aussie dance could help bring awareness to an important issue.
"Everybody thought it was a great idea and had jumped on board and supported it immensely," Kate said.
Kate's idea spread quickly and on Friday people were dancing the Nutbush around the Central West including at Orange and Bathurst.
"We want to make this an annual event to bring awareness and to keep the conversation going that Tina Turner started all those years ago after escaping from a violent partner," Kate said.
"None of these events happen single-handedly. Everybody was happy to jump on board and help... it's been fabulous to see the idea come to fruition."
Musician Jess Holland donated her time to play music for the crowd and Rotary put on a sausage sizzle for the dancers.
The Nut Bush event is part of annual awareness campaign - 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.
The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence is a global campaign led annually by UN Women, running every year from 25 November to 10 December.
