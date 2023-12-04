Mudgee Guardian
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

'Great memories': Railz leaves on high as Western stays unbeaten against Mudgee

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
December 4 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ONE of the region's rising stars received the perfect farewell present on Sunday when Lily Railz and her Western Girls side maintained their unbeaten streak in the Western Cricket Zone under 12 competition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.