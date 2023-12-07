Mudgee Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Koala sightings are booming in the region but why remains a mystery

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated December 7 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 12:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Mudgee region is not typically known as a flourishing habitat for Koalas. But a spate of recent sightings could turn that on its head.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.