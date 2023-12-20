Finke for fun: Paul Tuck-Lee just loves racing

Paul Tuck-Lee loves racing.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
While he might not be a familiar name in the Australia Off Road Championship (AORC) game Tuck-Lee, who owns Mudgee Cranes, nevertheless enjoyed a solid year.
Behind the wheel of his single-seater Mudgee Cranes sponsored pro buggy, Tuck-Lee has proven himself worthy of recognition, earning a number of solid finishes throughout the year as well as ticking a major item off his bucket list, racing in the celebrated Finke Desert Race in June.
Paul started racing in 1990 before taking a long break in 2011 when, as he put it, 'his accountant said to stop racing for a while' after purchasing the cranes business.
"I've only just recently got back into it. I used to do the state rounds before but this year I've done the national," Tuck-Lee said.
"I bought the business and my accountant said I couldn't go racing for 10 years... to save some money and to get the business going. I just never had the time.
"I was going to build another buggy, but I ended up buying one, a second-hand one because I thought by the time I build one, I'll be too old."
Tuck-Lee was previously 3rd in class for the 2023 Polaris Motorsport Australia Off Road Championship, but he admitted it isn't a cheap hobby.
"It's been good. But it's a lot of travelling because we've done 20,000 kilometers just getting to the races and back," Tuck-Lee said.
We take a semi-trailer, so it costs me twnty-something-thousand dollars in diesel probably.
Tuck-Lee, while an accomplished driver, says he does it for the fun and not for a place on the podium - though they're nice too.
"It's a good atmosphere... we're only out there for fun," he said.
"We're sort of budget compared to a lot of these other people... they're spending like millions of dollars. We can't afford that, but we're there to have fun."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.