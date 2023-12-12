Mudgee Guardian
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries
Photos
Watch

Written in the stars: Fateful evening puts couple on path to happily ever after

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated December 12 2023 - 6:32pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IF YOU had told the Jay-Anna Mobbs and Cameron Sleeman of 2014 that a regular night shift at Woolworths would change their lives forever, they never would have believed you.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.