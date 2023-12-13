Man flown to Sydney hospital with head injuries after 'falling off back of ute'

A man was flown to hospital in Sydney after sustaining injuries on a Central West property Tuesday night.
NSW Ambulance Service received calls to an area off The Welcome Road, near Parkes, at about 7.15pm on December 12.
A spokesman for NSW Ambulance said initial reports were that a man had fallen off the back of a ute.
"Multiple crews responded and paramedics treated the man in his 20s at the scene," the spokesman added.
"Paramedics then took him by road to Parkes Airport where he was then flown by helicopter with NSW Paramedic crews to Liverpool Hospital."
The man was suffering from head injuries when paramedics arrived at the scene.
The severity of his condition is not known.
