From floods to crashes: $1.1m to help these volunteers' life-saving work

The Volunteer Rescue Organisation will be better equipped to deal with difficult environments and terrain thanks to nine new "world-class" vehicles.
The vehicles, which have a combined worth of $1.1 million, were launched in Dubbo on Saturday, December 16, however they will be stationed throughout the region.
The three light rigid four-wheel drive remote access vehicles will be stationed at Junee, Gulgong, and Mudgee, while six personnel carrier four-wheel drive remote access rescue vehicles will be sent to Narrabri, Taree, Binalong, Central Coast, Mendooran and Brunswick Heads.
Three major incident support trailers and two lighting towers will further support the fleet adding to response capabilities to stand up additional equipment and resources during major incidents.
Lighting towers will be stationed at Coolah and Bega local headquarters.
Leeton, Narrandera, Dubbo, and Narromine will also benefit from specialist breathing apparatus and confined space rescue equipment uplifting operational capability and ability to support other agencies during emergency events where breathing apparatus is required.
The specialist canine search and rescue squad also received new equipment.
It's now equipped with 4.2 metre rigid inflatable boat to enhance on-water capability and enabling water search dogs to assist with searches and missing persons during flood operations.
"The introduction of these vehicles and equipment will advance the safety and effectiveness of the highly-skilled rescue specialists at VRA Rescue NSW," commissioner Brenton Charlton said.
"This investment will help ensure that world-class rescue services are consistently delivered throughout rural, regional, and remote areas of NSW, regardless of environmental or terrain challenges."
Speaking at the launch of the new equipment, upper house member Stephen Lawrence acknowledged the "extraordinary work" done by the members of the VRA.
"It's life-saving and it's hard," he said.
"It's hard to be on call. It's hard to be a volunteer. It's hard to be on call during holidays. It's hard to be called away from your family at any time and to do that on a volunteer basis is really extraordinary and I think needs to be acknowledged at events like this."
Mr Lawrence said it was also hard because of the "nature of the work" and the things seen by the volunteers.
Dubbo MP Dugald Sanders also thanked the VRA volunteers for what they did each and every day.
Mayor Mathew Dickerson said the council had been working very closely with the VRA to continue to expand its base in Dubbo.
"At the moment we've got storage capabilities here for the VRA but we want to see more training capabilities here in Dubbo so that we've got the ability to keep training the personnel and keep letting them do the wonderful job they do," he said.
"I say it over and over and over. I'm not planning on needing the services of the VRA or the SES or any other emergency services that we have here in this country. But if ever I was going to have a disaster, have an emergency, there is no place I'd rather do that than right here in Dubbo because the personnel and the services we've got from organisations like the VRA are absolutely world class, and second to none."
