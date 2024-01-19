Find your new companion at a special greyhound adoption day at Lowe Wines

A very special event is coming to Mudgee in the form of a greyhound adoption day at Lowe Wines.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The not-for-profit group, Greyhounds As Pets is heading to the vines at Lowe Family Wine Co on the Australia Day long weekend - January 27 from 10am to 3pm.
A group of more than a dozen greyhounds, including several older dogs, will attend and be available to meet on the day. All dogs are vet checked, wormed, vaccinated, microchipped and desexed.
Jamie Palmer, Director of Rehoming and Adoption Programs at Greyhounds As Pets said Lowe Wines and the Mudgee region are a perfect match for the group.
"We thought it was a really good opportunity to run a bit of a seniors event," Ms Palmer said.
"So we've got some older greyhounds that are looking for a couch... so it seemed like a really good match to bring our greyhounds out and meet up with some locals."
Some of the dogs will be a little older and looking for a relaxed lifestyle. Senior greyhounds are typically looking for the joy of companionship and have grown out of their puppy-like behaviours making them a calm and relaxed addition to your home.
"One of the things that we do really well at Greyhounds As Pets is that we match the dogs for the people and vice versa," Ms Palmer said.
"Everybody has different requirements, different housing, different family dynamics. So it's really important to us to make sure that we match our greyhounds so they get the best forever home for not only themselves but their families."
You can go along and find your new forever companion on Saturday, January 27 at Lowe Wines, Tinja Lane from 10am to 3pm. Learn more about adopting a greyhound at gapnsw.com.au where you can also register ahead of the event and receive a 'dogalogue' ahead of the event.
Greyhounds as Pets is coordinated by Greyhound Racing NSW. The initiative was established for the purpose of rehoming greyhounds retired from racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.