Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Have Your Say

Controversial Burrundulla Solar Farm dead after years-long fight

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated January 22 2024 - 12:32pm, first published 12:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A divisive solar project in Mudgee has been definitively stopped after a five-year-long fight between landowners, the council, and angry residents.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.