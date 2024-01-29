Captain George Nicholson recognised for his 45 years of RFS service

Eight RFS members have been recognised for their hard work and dedication to the community as part of the 2024 Australia Day Honours list. Among the recipients was Captain George Nicholson.
Group Captain George Nicholson joined the Grattai Rural Fire Brigade in 1978 and has been a dedicated and diligent member of the NSW Rural Fire Service for 45 years.
Mr Nicholson was recognised for his "pragmatic, unassuming leadership style and ability to 'just get the job done' led him to be elected a Group Officer in 2014, a role he continues to undertake with the utmost integrity and professionalism," his citation read.
"It's a great honour, you know - you can't do this stuff without people around you. They sort of help you out a bit," Mr Nicholson said.
"George's extensive local knowledge, advocacy and relatability has been instrumental in supporting brigades in the Cudgegong District with recruitment, training and improving equipment and facilities," his citation read.
"It's evolved a lot from back in the days when we were just farmers getting around with our own units," he said.
"You went to the fire with what you had and you've done your best and it's evolved from there. You know, it's really come a long way."
In March 2023, he worked tirelessly during the Alpha Rd fire, when entrusted to lead firefighters in the extreme conditions and difficult terrain for many consecutive days.
"I've never seen anything like it [Alpha Rd] before. It was just one of those fires you just really couldn't do anything with," he said.
"I said, "We'll go after life and property." And it was pretty stressful for a few days... the guys are well trained and they know how to look after themselves."
George joked that he'd like to stay with the RFS for as long as they'll let him.
Captain Nicholson can be credited with implementing firefighting strategies at a number of major fires, saving countless lives and assets. Notably in 2017, he was Divisional Commander on the day the Kains Flat fire started in catastrophic conditions. He calmly and safely led crews to successfully hold the fire's progression, saving a village, as well as mining and critical electrical infrastructure.
Group Captain George Nicholson's distinguished 45 years of service with the NSW RFS make him a worthy recipient of the Australian Fire Service Medal.
He said the award was more than just for one person, giving kudos to the friends and family that supported him in his long and distinguished career.
"...there's been a lot of people over the years that are sort of encouraged and inspired me into doing what I do. It's one of those jobs that you've got to want to do," he said.
"You've got to commit yourself... there's a lot of people around and especially your family when you sort of go and leave them behind. You're going and fighting a fire and they don't know what conditions you're facing out there and what might happen when I'm way.
"There's no I in team... you're only as good as the people you work with. There's some great people out there. It's a pleasure to work with them."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.