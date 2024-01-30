Mudgee Guardian
The pound is at capacity and these animals need homes

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
January 30 2024 - 2:57pm
Adopt, don't shop. That is a message Mid-Western Regional Council is hoping people take to heart when they are looking to bring a pet into their lives following an announcement that the pound is at capacity.

