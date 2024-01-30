The pound is at capacity and these animals need homes

Adopt, don't shop. That is a message Mid-Western Regional Council is hoping people take to heart when they are looking to bring a pet into their lives following an announcement that the pound is at capacity.
Mid-Western Regional Council is at full capacity with nine dogs, 10 kittens, and three cats in search of their forever homes. Council encourages residents to consider adoption over purchasing pets from commercial sources.
'Currently at the pound there is a diverse range of dogs and cats spanning various sizes, ages, and personalities, all eagerly awaiting a loving home,' a Council release said.
Council invites residents to explore the selection of pets available by visiting midwestern.nsw.gov.au.
For anyone interested in meeting the pound's furry friends in person, appointments can be scheduled by calling 6378 2850. Your help is appreciated in helping re-home these animals.
Council said it looks forward to facilitating successful adoptions for these deserving animals.
