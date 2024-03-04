Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Good News

Women's postie bike ride nearly doubles in size in its second year

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated March 4 2024 - 5:00pm, first published 4:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After a bumper first year on the bikes, the Late Fe-Mail Postie Bike Ride is off again in 2024, this time with nearly double the amount of riders registering.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.