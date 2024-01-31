What is all the buzz about Mudgee Bee Group?

Leading the charge is the esteemed Bruce White, a veritable legend in the world of beekeeping. With over four decades of experience as an apiary officer at the NSW Department of Agriculture, Bruce's expertise is unmatched. From his involvement in international beekeeping initiatives to his accolades and awards for service to the industry, Bruce brings a wealth of knowledge and a passion for sharing it with others. From hive management to honey production, Bruce's wisdom and passion for beekeeping promise to inspire and enlighten all who attend.