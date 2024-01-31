What is all the buzz about Mudgee Bee Group?

Have you ever been captivated by the mesmerising hum of bees as they flit from flower to flower, busily gathering nectar? If so, you're not alone. Beekeeping is not just a hobby; it's a fascinating window into the heart of nature's intricate dance, and the Mudgee Bee Group is here to guide you every step of the way and has an exciting opportunity to share.
Unlock the secrets of beekeeping and secure your spot for the upcoming beekeeping course on February 24 and 25 in Mudgee. The course will be led by the esteemed Bruce White and is sure to be a honey filled weekend of hands-on learning. Watershed Landcare is thrilled to offer this unique opportunity for bee enthusiasts to learn from one of the industry's most renowned experts.
Leading the charge is the esteemed Bruce White, a veritable legend in the world of beekeeping. With over four decades of experience as an apiary officer at the NSW Department of Agriculture, Bruce's expertise is unmatched. From his involvement in international beekeeping initiatives to his accolades and awards for service to the industry, Bruce brings a wealth of knowledge and a passion for sharing it with others. From hive management to honey production, Bruce's wisdom and passion for beekeeping promise to inspire and enlighten all who attend.
But the opportunities don't stop there. The Mudgee Bee Group is a special interest group of Watershed Landcare dedicated to providing ongoing support and connection to aspiring beekeepers. In partnership with Amateur Beekeepers Australia, our group manages four community hives where members can gain hands-on experience and hone their beekeeping skills throughout the year.
Whether you're a curious beginner or have your own hives and are looking to expand your knowledge, the upcoming beekeeping course offers something for everyone. Join us for a weekend filled with learning, camaraderie, and, of course, plenty of buzzing bees.
Spaces for the course are limited, so be sure to secure your spot early. Registration includes access to comprehensive training materials, resources, and the opportunity to connect with fellow bee enthusiasts. Mudgee Bee Group members receive a discount for the course
Ready to take the next step in your beekeeping journey? If you've ever dreamt of donning a beekeeping suit and immersing yourself in the world of honeybees, now is the time to take the leap.
Don't miss this chance to learn from the best and become part of the thriving beekeeping community in Mudgee. For more information and to register for the course, visit watershedlandcare.com.au/events
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.