A special outback experience is coming to Gulgong this weekend

Multiple Golden Guitar winner, Tom Curtain is heading to Gulgong this weekend to celebrate the release of his fifth studio album 'Nothin's Gonna Stop Us'.
Curtain is touring his national award-winning outback show, Katherine Outback Experience and live music event and will be performing at the Gulgong Showground on Friday, February 9 - kicking off from 6pm.
"We are really looking forward to bringing the show to a bunch of new towns. There's something in there for everyone, from young kids through to grandparents," Mr Curtain said.
The show comprises an hour of horse training and working dog demonstrations including hands-on fun for the kids followed by 90-minutes of live music by Tom and fellow singer songwriters Chris Matthews, Melissa Fraser and Laura Frank.
"Our show on the road is a snapshot of the experience in Katherine. It's more about the training of the animals and we are passionate about making it really family orientated," Mr Curtain said.
"It's raw and real. Guests love the interaction with the animals and feel like they get extra value for the training tips we share."
There are a range of ticket options including student, family and senior rates. Children five years and under and carer's are free.
Tickets are on sale now via tomcurtain.com.au/tour
