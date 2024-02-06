Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Column

Watershed Landcare: What is World Wetlands Day?

By Maddison O'Brien
Updated February 6 2024 - 9:09pm, first published 9:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The beginning of February coincides with World Wetlands Day and we were thrilled to join the global community in celebrating these delicate ecological marvels.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.