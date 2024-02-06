Watershed Landcare: What is World Wetlands Day?

In our very own backyard, we are fortunate to have stunning wetlands that enrich our local environment. Putta Bucca Wetlands is there for us all to appreciate and a little further down the road the Capertee River and Ganguddy are prime examples of the natural beauty and ecological importance of wetlands in our region. Wetlands occur in smaller pockets along riparian areas and throughout the catchment. These wetlands are not only home to unique flora and fauna but also contribute to the health and resilience of our local ecosystems.