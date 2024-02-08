Mudgee Guardian
Gulgong's Alana Wade among Young Woman state finalists

Updated February 8 2024 - 2:00pm, first published 1:59pm
Gulgong Young Woman Alana Wade and Singleton Young Woman Elinor Bowman have been named The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman state finalists for Zone 5.

