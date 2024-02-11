Hundreds get cosy at 2024 Cinema Under the Stars

Nearly 700 moviegoers made made themselves comfortable on the green grass at Glen Willow on Friday afternoon, February 9 for the free family-friendly movie event, Cinema Under the Stars.
Newcastle Permanent Mudgee Branch Lending Manager, Sam Watson said the annual event has become a tradition for some.
"Cinema Under the Stars has become a tradition in the Central West, the community loves attending it as much as Newcastle Permanent loves hosting," Mr Watson said.
"As a customer-owned organisation supporting local and giving back is what we stand for, and Cinema Under the Stars is just one of the many ways we contribute to the local Mudgee and Orange communities.
"A relaxed summer evening with plenty for the kids to do and free popcorn, of course; what's not to love?"
