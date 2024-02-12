A little colour goes a long way for one group at Moolarben Coal

A team at Moolarben Coal are proof that a little colour can go a long way.
The Moolarben Coal Maintenance team are are now proudly sporting bright and colourful shirts onsite in support of the 'Not weak to speak Wednesday' initiative - which encourages people to speak freely and openly about their mental health.
Moolarben Coal General Manager, Brian Wesley recognised the importance of the initiative.
"The health and well-being of our people is an absolute priority across all our operations," Ms Wesley said.
"When our people wear these shirts, they are making it clear to everyone that they are open to chatting about mental health and taking on the responsibility to act with authenticity, empathy and in a non-judgmental way.
The shirts are not only bringing a pop of colour to the site, they also have a QR Code inside the top pocket which directs the person to a special serial number which links to a free mental health counselling service.
"This is a fantastic initiative that can have a significant positive impact on our people. We hope it not only raises awareness but also encourages important conversations about mental health," Mr Wesley said.
