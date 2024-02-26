North West NSW overland military flight-training airspace becomes active

Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) aircraft began operating in the new overland military flying training area airspace in North West NSW commencing Monday, February 26, 2024.
A Department of Defence spokesperson said aircraft from RAAF Base Williamtown in Newcastle will be the major users of the overland military flying training airspace.
The military airspace boundary extends from Carinda and Walgett to Bellata, Gilgandra, Gunnedah and Mudgee in North West and Central West NSW.
"The development of future flight paths for the new Western Sydney Airport presented an opportunity to redesign the military airspace," the spokesperson said.
"The North West NSW Airspace design process prioritised safety of flight for military and civilian aircraft operating within and near the airspace, including efficient air route access into and out of Western Sydney Airport."
The spokesperson said Defence and Airservices Australia spent 18 months during 2021-22 conducting stakeholder consultation with airline industry operators and small aircraft operators as part of the airspace design process.
Defence also conducted an information and engagement program in 2022 with councils, local MPs, small aircraft operator representatives and council operated aerodromes.
The spokesperson said most flying training activities would be conducted at medium to high altitudes.
"When the airspace is not being used, the RAAF will release it for use by civilian operators," the spokesperson said.
Further information is available at Air Force Flying Activities and Events and Changes to Military Restricted Airspace NSW.
