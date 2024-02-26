Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

North West NSW overland military flight-training airspace becomes active

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 27 2024 - 10:14am, first published 10:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The North West NSW flight training airspace area will begin operations from Monday, February 26. Picture by Department of Defence
The North West NSW flight training airspace area will begin operations from Monday, February 26. Picture by Department of Defence

Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) aircraft began operating in the new overland military flying training area airspace in North West NSW commencing Monday, February 26, 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.