Young Mudgee muso to perform Hendrix at Sydney Opera House

Performing at the Sydney Opera House is a career-defining moment for many musicians and performers, and Samuel Roth from Mudgee High School is part of that club.
Selected from a pool of thousands - and the fist ever from Mudgee - Sam will play as part of the prestigious HSC music showcase, Encore, which takes place on Monday, March 4. Students are selected for showcase due to exemplary work in the HSC. But, this isn't the first time Sam has played at the prestigious venue, having played there as a youngster with his primary school.
Sam will play an arrangement of Purple Haze by Jimi Hendrix originally performed as part of his HSC musical item. "It's something pretty different but it's like an acoustic version of an electric song and rearranged that in the sort of the Tommy Emmanuel style way and I love it," he said.
"It's just incredible and such privilege to be given the opportunity to go down to the Sydney Opera House and perform," he said.
"Music has pretty much been with me the whole time since I was born. I grew up in a pretty musical household. Everyone in my house plays some sort of instrument."
Studying to be an apprentice plumber, Sam is on a gap year, weighing up his options between a trade or a career in engineering. While he won't be giving up music any time soon, a full-time musical career might not be on the cards.
"Making a musical career is quite a hard lifestyle. It'd be nice to have some sort of skill to back me up," he joked.
