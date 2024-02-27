Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Judges praise the flocks on display in Mudgee ewe competition

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
February 28 2024 - 9:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An impressive lineup of superfine wool ewes takes the Chris Naake Memorial flock ewe competition

Steve Evans, Coomber, Rylstone, had a lot on his plate last week. His wife Tracey was ill, and shearing was in full swing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

I have comprehensive experience in rural and regional journalism, as well as more than six years as a media officer for several politicians and worked in local government. I rejoined The Land in May 2022 and have loved being back in harness, reporting on a massive range of topics.

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.