Myff Clarke named Dubbo Electorate Woman of the Year

Myff Clarke has been named as the Dubbo Electorate Woman of the Year in a ceremony at the Mudgee Arts Precinct on Tuesday morning, March 5.
Known for her commitment to a swathe of community initiatives, you might know Myff from her work with the Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI), Jeans for Genes Day, Mudgee P&C and the annual Christmas Carols that she hosts for Rotary.
"It is a recognition of what local women can do and it's a really nice way of being able to say thank you," Mr Saunders said.
Myff was joined by her husband Matt, her four boys, friends, and family when she accepted the award from Member for Dubbo, Dugald Saunders.
"[This means] everything to be honest. I'm not sure where to start. This is not just about me, it's a combined effort," she said.
"My husband and I were even talking last night that all these meetings that I've been attending - it's contributed to this today. I wouldn't have it any other way. I love giving and will hopefully continue to do so.
"[I] have a great husband, an amazing mum who also helps with the boys but my boys have proven to be pretty flexible when it comes to me wanting to help others which is also fantastic and I really appreciate that."
Myff's husband Matt said the award was vindication for the work she puts into her community.
"It's awesome to get the recognition for all the hard work that she puts in. She does put a lot of time into others and it is a big part of who she is," he said.
"It's a big part of how she likes to provide for her family in the way that she likes to uplift and build the community and the people around her and bring them forward. And then therefore sets an example for her kids and the community that we want to live in."
Myff will travel to Sydney this week for the New South Wales Woman of the Year awards.
Previously, Gulgong's Joy Harrison was crowned Woman of the Year in 2021.
