A special event on the banks of Lawson Creek

Do you remember Watershed Landcare participated in the Great Australian Wildlife Search in October last year? We got the chance to conduct eDNA testing in the Lawson Creek and Cudgegong River, searching for the Platypus. Now the results are in. We'll be presenting the fascinating results at Creek Feast. Find out about the diverse array of species that call our waterways home. We'll also be doing an eDNA workshop where we'll demonstrate how this cutting-edge technology works. Don't miss out on the big reveal.