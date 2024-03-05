A special event on the banks of Lawson Creek

Something incredible is going to happen on the serene banks of Lawson Creek on April 13. Just a 10-minute drive from Mudgee, locals, landcarers and experts will gather for a festival of community and celebration of local biodiversity. A fascinating line-up of talks, workshops and exhibits await you at Creek Feast, and we hope to see you there.
Have you heard about the Koalas at Lue? Landholders in the area have accumulated a surprising number of sightings over the past few years, catching the attention of Dr Kellie Leigh from Science for Wildlife. Dr Leigh will join the Creek Feast train with her Koala scat detection dog, Groot. Come along and see what Groot can do and hear about the frontier of Koala research.
Meet The Regenerative; Josh Frappell, the local expert in landscape rehabilitation, stewardship, regenerative agriculture and soil health. Josh is a great collaborator with Landcare, generously sharing his expertise with the community over the years. Josh is excited to present his new field talk, 'Ridge to River Hydration' at Creek Feast.
Take a walk along Lawson Creek and gain a deeper understanding of water movement below the surface and how you can use this knowledge to improve drought resilience.
Do you remember Watershed Landcare participated in the Great Australian Wildlife Search in October last year? We got the chance to conduct eDNA testing in the Lawson Creek and Cudgegong River, searching for the Platypus. Now the results are in. We'll be presenting the fascinating results at Creek Feast. Find out about the diverse array of species that call our waterways home. We'll also be doing an eDNA workshop where we'll demonstrate how this cutting-edge technology works. Don't miss out on the big reveal.
Dr Laura Fisher from Kandos School of Cultural Adaptation and The Mulloon Institute will be exploring water movement and riparian landscapes through a hands-on workshop called 'Water on Silk'. Learn the basics of Shibori, an ancient Japanese Dyeing technique and use your creativity to create a unique representation of water on a silk square to be exhibited in a public display.
There's something for everyone at Creek Feast. Alongside expert walks and talks delivered by the likes of Birdlife Australia, Emma Syme from North East Wiradjuri Company and Tiffany Mason from BCT, there will be exhibits and market stalls to peruse from local groups, artists and producers. The feast part of the day is a delicious local lunch featuring local produce supplied by Soul Mamas catering. There are raffles to win and stunning scenery to enjoy. Creek Feast is an event made possible thanks to the NSW Biodiversity Conservation Trust (BCT) Check out the watershedlandcare.com.au/events for more tickets and more info.
