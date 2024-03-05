Mudgee Guardian
A special event on the banks of Lawson Creek

By Maddison O'Brien
Updated March 5 2024 - 1:45pm, first published 1:44pm
Something incredible is going to happen on the serene banks of Lawson Creek on April 13. Just a 10-minute drive from Mudgee, locals, landcarers and experts will gather for a festival of community and celebration of local biodiversity. A fascinating line-up of talks, workshops and exhibits await you at Creek Feast, and we hope to see you there.

