Rotary recognises volunteers that help bring Christmas Carols to town every year

Mudgee's two Rotary groups came together on Thursday to make a special presentation, thanking those who volunteer to bring Christmas cheer to town.
Rotary Club Of Mudgee and Rotary Club of Mudgee Sunrise presented certificates and a cash deposit to Mudgee Camera Club, Mudgee Preschool, We Care, Mudgee Rescue Squad VRA and First Mudgee Scout Group. Each of these groups were recognised for their volunteer work in making Mudgee's Christmas Carols happen every year.
Rotary Club of Mudgee Chairperson, Jenny Dowdy said that the group had some money - more than $6,000 - to spare and decided to divide it among the volunteer groups.
"Each year these volunteers always come and help. And they always offer - especially the first Mudgee Scouts, Mudgee Preschool, the VRA. They're there just doing things for us all the time," she said.
"If we have any money left over, or any coins, we like to try and give back something."
Jenny estimated that putting on the yearly Christmas Carols event costs about $38,000 - so the impact the work of volunteers has is immense. Without them Rotary would be doing a lot more work.
"I don't think any of us can face paint, so [Mudgee] Preschool are really good," Jenny laughed.
"The Scouts, well I just can't say enough about them, they just don't stop and they will do anything... They're just so fantastic.
"We go looking for sponsorship. The mines, the people of the Mudgee businesses are really fantastic. People don't realise what it actually costs."
Jenny announced that this year's Christmas Carols will be held on Saturday, December 21. "This year it's a little bit later, but we were trying to fit in with school holidays, not take Lions Club night, which is the weekend before," she said.
"I think for two small Rotary groups, it's a pretty big thing, the carols we put on every year. "
