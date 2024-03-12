'Humour and compassion': Mick O'Shea spent 75 years working and resolving conflicts

For 75 years Mick O'Shea left an indelible mark on the labour movement and the communities he served.
Mr O'Shea, who died on February 29 aged 90, was a life member of the ALP and a past Australian Workers Union (AWU) organiser for western NSW.
His funeral will be held in Dubbo on March 13. He lived in Dubbo for many years after earlier spending time at Mudgee and Combara.
Born on October 22, 1933, Mr O'Shea became a shearer in Coonamble at the age of 15 after the death of his father forced him to quit school and start work in the shearing sheds to provide for his mother Lilian, sisters Noreen and Patricia, and little brother Brian.
A proud shearer, Mr O'Shea embodied the hardworking spirit of the Australian country worker as he travelled across NSW, shearing sheep and building a reputation for dedication and skill.
He became a stalwart of the AWU, who paid tribute to him ahead of his funeral.
His journey with the AWU began in 1947, at the age of 16, and he dedicated his life to the union, becoming an Organiser from 1974 to 1993 and later serving as the AWU NSW Branch Secretary from 1993 to 1996.
"His commitment to the cause was unwavering, and he played a key role in protecting and enhancing the strength of the union across the Central West, leaving a legacy that will be remembered for generations," a statement from the AWU said.
"His impact on the labour movement extended beyond his official roles, as he actively participated in supporting quality Labor candidates and played a pivotal role in the formation of Country Labor in Dubbo.
"Mr O'Shea's dedication to improving the lives of working people was a life's passion.
"His family remembers the countless days he spent travelling across the state, resolving disputes, and tirelessly working to support families and communities from Broken Hill to Cobar, from Mudgee to Parkes.
"Mr O'Shea's ability to resolve conflicts with humour and compassion became legendary, his style was to talk through issues, not inflame situations.
"One of his significant contributions to the AWU's history was during the Wide Comb dispute while he served as the assistant secretary."
After retiring in 1996, Mr O'Shea continued his commitment to service, volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul and the Salvation Army, driven by his deep faith and dedication to helping others.
