Troy Cassar-Daly all fired up to hit the road with new album

May 10 marks an exciting day for country music legend Troy Cassar-Daly with the release of his eagerly anticipated new studio album, Between the Fires.
Embarking on his tour throughout Australia, this marks a significant return to the stage for Troy, his first tour since 2019.
The tour kicks off in NSW on May 30 and Troy will be on the road until the end of November.
He has expressed his excitement about hitting the road with his band.
"I love getting out to smaller towns as much as the big cities as we tour the country. I can't wait to get back on the road."
Troy's 12th studio album, Between the Fires, was recorded at his late Mum's house in NSW, creating a powerful collection of songs and stories.
An important part of the Between the Fires tour will be bringing through the next generation of music makers who will be opening each and every show on his way through.
Troy has had many champions who supported him throughout his career which is something he has never forgotten.
"The experience that I was given in my early years was so important to my touring career, life lessons I still carry with me," he said.
With a career spanning over three decades, Troy is a proud Gumbaynggirr/Bundjalung man, inheriting a rich tradition of storytelling.
His passion lies in penning narratives about the Australian landscape and its essence, a driving force that has shaped his remarkable career.
Accolades have flowed consistently throughout Troy's career, including 40 Golden Guitars, five ARIA's, three APRA Song of the Year awards, nine Deadlys (Australian Indigenous Artist Awards), and four CMAA Entertainer of the Year awards.
Troy has also claimed two NIMAs (National Indigenous Music Awards) and was honoured as the 50th inductee into the prestigious Australasian Roll Of Renown in 2017.
Boasting numerous gold and platinum albums, he has achieved a remarkable 32 Number 1 chart singles.
Troy's songs serve as the backdrop to the everyday triumphs, struggles, and celebrations of Australians, resonating from small towns to bustling cities across the nation.
As he takes the stage once again, Troy continues to weave his musical tapestry, connecting with audiences through the timeless art of storytelling.
His Queensland itinerary is: Woolloongabba, July 19; Mareeba, October 11-13; Ipswich, November 8; D'Aguilar, November 10.
His NSW and ACT itinerary is: Casino, May 30; Tweed Heads, May 31; South West Rocks, June 6; Coffs Harbour, June 7; Yamba, June 8; Coutts Crossing, June 9; Gulgong, June 13; Bathurst, June 14; Dubbo, June 15; Lambton, August 1-2; Marrickville, August 3; Gundaroo, August 9; Milton, August 10; Albury, August 16; Wagga Wagga, August 17; Kingston, November 9.
Victoria: Bairnsdale, November 21; Noojee, November 22; St Kilda, November 23; Anglesea, November 24.
His Western Australia itinerary is: June 29, Broome; October 18, The River, Margaret River; October 19, Astor Theatre, Mt Lawley; October 20, Bridgetown Pottery. Special guest is Carla Geneve.
His South Australia itinerary is: Clarence Park, July 12; Handorf, July 13; Aldinga Beach, July 14.
