Dreams come true as Dance Unlimited troupe prepares to perform at Disneyland

More than two dozen talented dancers from Mudgee studio Dance Unlimited are set to captivate audiences in the United States in April when the team travels to Disneyland to perform on the famous Main Street, U.S.A.
The once-in-a-lifetime opportunity has been made possible thanks to the hard work and dedication of the Dance Unlimited team, its dancers and their families.
Dance Unlimited owner Hayley Priest said this US trip was a massive opportunity.
"It is a huge thing and it's a massive opportunity for our dancers here... our school offered this for our students and we've had 29 kids sign up for the opportunity to dance over in LA," Hayley said.
Once the team touches down in California they will meet with international choreographers and Disney cast members in two workshops, enriching their skills and expanding their horizons before their 25-minute performance alongside more than 200 other Australian dancers.
The group will also perform at Universal Studios and Citadel Mall.
"We have teamed up with over 200 kids from across Australia to be able to give our kids the opportunity to do this," Hayley said.
"Disney don't run parades for everybody and it has to be specific choreography and specific planning and you have to have a certain amount of people to be able to hold up the whole of the Disneyland for these kids to parade. And we've been able to achieve that across Australia with these kids."
The dancers require full costumes and uniforms. So they have to be in selected Disney uniform to participate in the performances. So as part of their fundraising efforts - and a preview of what's to come - the troupe have teamed up with 53 Burger Co and will perform at Augustine on Sunday, coinciding with the much-anticipated pop-up.
"The kids have been in training now for over six months," Hayley said.
"So it's been over 12 months now that they have known about this particular trip and rehearsals and choreography started towards the end of last year."
To support the dancers, head out to Augustine this Sunday, March 17 and grab a burger.
