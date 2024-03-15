Gulgong's Alana Wade among the 2024 Young Woman finalists

The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman finalists are ready to represent their zones.
Find out more about each of the 15 deserving entrants before the winner is announced on March 24.
Simone is in her final and sixth year of studying a combined degree of Civil Engineering (Honours) and Design in Architecture at the University of Sydney.
In her spare time Simone enjoys cooking, reading, painting, crocheting, nurturing plants and enjoys tennis, Muay Thai kickboxing, and swimming.
Since the 2019/2020 Black Summer bushfires, Simone volunteers with Blaze Aid and is a student ambassador for the University of Sydney, which involves representing the university's outreach team supporting students, especially those from rural and minority backgrounds, to learn about and access tertiary education.
Domonique is studying a Bachelor of Education (Secondary Sciences).
She enjoys showing and judging livestock, team sports, learning sign language and reading.
Domonique is vice president of ASC of NSW Next Generation and ensures the committee and members are involved in as many agricultural shows as possible through the NextGen Ribbon, youth involvement and volunteering.
Within the next five years, Domonique plans to expand her teaching career, obtain a secondary tertiary education in meat science and become a role model for young rural people.
Stephanie grew up on her family's Angus cattle stud in Camden and has exhibited Angus cattle at Camden Show and Sydney Royal since a young age.
Following school, Stephanie completed a Bachelor of Agriculture/Bachelor of Business at the University of New England, receiving a Vice Chancellor Scholar award in her final year.
While studying, Stephanie visited dairy farms in Ireland and completed an international exchange program at Purdue University, Indiana, in the United States.
Stephanie has applied the knowledge she gained from these experiences in her role as a farm services field officer with a dairy company where she manages farms throughout Australia.
At university, Stephanie was the senior academic advisor, involved in numerous leadership programs, and a student representative on the Agricultural School of Education committee.
Jillian is a third-year PhD candidate at the University of Sydney undertaking research which will see the development of a model to predict body composition and growth of feedlot cattle, focusing particularly on variations according to breed.
Jillian is the University of Sydney intercollegiate meat judging coach, Pymble Ladies' cattle show team coach and a MLA red meat industry ambassador.
Her passion for cattle has also led her to start her own cattle stud, Gidigen's Cattle Company, at the end of 2023.
Sophie is studying for a Bachelor of Business and Enterprise at Southern Cross University and working as an undergraduate tax accountant.
Sophie is passionate about both the agricultural and equine industries.
She is part of many committees, including Candelo Campdrafting Association, Candelo Show Society, Bemboka Pony Club and Candelo Adult Riding Club.
Sophie loves horse riding, campdrafting, breeding and training horses on her family farm, and she enjoys cooking and leather work.
Emily works in administration and teaching. She finished her schooling at St Paul's College, Walla Walla, where she was the boarding and equine captain in Year 12.
Emily enjoys working and competing with her horses and helping her partner around the farm.
Emily volunteers on the local rodeo committee in Jindabyne. She also assists with teaching and lending a hand at local pony clubs.
Emily is using this opportunity to showcase her local area and agricultural industries.
Katie is a farmhand and livestock sales assistant.
She enjoys working with and training her team of working dogs. In 2023, she was one of 12 competitors chosen throughout Australia and New Zealand to compete in the Cobber Dog Competition.
Katie is a member of her local Rural Fire Service, where she embraces further training opportunities to advance her skills, and help new recruits
Katie is a third-generation farmer on her family's mixed enterprise farm, where she aims to continue the family tradition while adapting modern agricultural technologies to increase productivity and profitability.
Lately, Katie has been working on her Youth Inclusion Initiative project with the aim of further educating and engaging youth in her show and community.
Emily is a livestock manager and contract stock worker.
Her hobbies and sporting interests include waterskiing, cattle showing and judging, breeding and training working dogs, and horse sports.
Emily's community involvement includes being junior treasurer of the Collarenebri Jockey Club, secretary/treasurer of the Collarenebri RFS, secretary of the Moongulla Bore Scheme Group, junior secretary of the Collarenebri CWA, and member of the Collarenenbri Pony Club and Walgett Show Society.
Emily hopes to expand her family's livestock business and establish a name for herself in the industry.
Alana grew up in the Hawkesbury region and moved to Gulgong in recent years after purchasing a farm to further her agricultural pursuits.
She works in livestock reproduction for Elite Genetics and owns and operates a commercial cattle enterprise called Rafferty Pastoral Co.
Alana enjoys being involved in her community and is a committee member of Gulgong Show Society, NSW Simmental Youth Committee, and the National All Breeds Junior Heifer Show Committee.
She has exhibited her animals, cooking, and crafts at various agricultural shows and runs beef cattle judging workshops.
In her spare time, Alana enjoys working with her horses, judging cattle, breeding cattle and competing in dog trial events throughout NSW.
Elinor grew up on her family's farm in the Hunter Valley.
After completing her Bachelor of Law and a Bachelor of International Studies with Honours at Macquarie University, Elinor studied for a Graduate Diploma of Legal Practice at the College of Law and was admitted to the Supreme Court of NSW.
Elinor plays rugby union in her spare time and enjoys running, hiking, and skiing.
She describes herself as an avid traveller and enjoys experiencing different cultures.
While travelling, Elinor has been a part of various humanitarian service teams, volunteering to help those in need.
Elinor is a CWA, Ryde Lions Club and Singleton Show Society member and performs pro bono legal work at Marrickville Legal Centre.
Charlotte is a primary school teacher whose ambition is to support indigenous and rural students to achieve greater academic and social outcomes.
She founded Bourke Physical Culture Club, providing a positive after-school activity that promotes confidence and friendship.
Charlotte hopes to continue its growth to promote creative arts to all children in Bourke.
Charlotte offers her time to Parkrun, Bourke Catholic Parish and her local rugby club.
She also enjoys singing and reading
Eliza graduated from Deakin University in 2021 with a Bachelor of Vision Science and a Master of Optometry and is currently working as an optometrist.
She is passionate about supporting quality and accessible optometric care for rural and regional NSW patients.
Eliza's goal is to create environments for collaborative discussion for local health practitioners, and hopes to lecture at universities about rural optometric practice.
Eliza believes in continually challenging herself and she hopes this experience will help her to become a more confident public speaker.
Paris is a project officer with the NSW Department of Primary Industries' climate vulnerability assessment.
She is also co-president of Central West Intrepid Landcare, secretary of Central West Young Aggies, and a committee member of Orange Show Society.
Paris' professional goal is to continue to provide research and extension in agriculture.
She is passionate about reducing the hurdles producers face to become carbon-neutral and ensuring businesses take into account succession planning when considering a carbon project.
Emma ranked first in visual arts, visual art design and textiles in her HSC year.
She is an original member of the Hay Youth Taskforce, enjoys volunteering at preschools and is an active member of the Hay Lions Netball and Football Club, where she coaches the under-14s and plays for the A-grade senior team.
Emma's passion is to help educate and inspire the next generation to continue learning and striving to reach whatever goal they have.
Emma also wants to shine a light on the challenges rural students face.
Olivia has completed a Certificate IV in Veterinary Nursing, Bachelor of Veterinary Technology and is currently in her fourth year of a Bachelor of Veterinary Biology/Bachelor of Veterinary Science degree.
She is an avid netballer, enjoys knitting and loves music. Olivia taught piano and takes the opportunity to sing and busk with her partner any chance they have.
Olivia is heavily involved in her community, volunteering for many sporting and music events and also transports Maremma dogs for the Maremma Dog Rescue in Victoria.
Once Olivia completes her degree, she hopes to gain veterinary experience in rural communities with both small and large animals.
