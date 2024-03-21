Mudgee-born mother of two named in historic AFL Hall of Fame

When Mickey Freckman moved to Sydney 24 years ago she had no idea what Australian rules football was.
The Mudgee-born accountant had been asked to come down and try the women's version of the sport which was just starting up in the Harbour City at the turn of the century.
Back then things were very basic - they played across the field like an under sevens rugby match and had to use PVC pipe for makeshift goals.
But fast forward to the present and not only has women's footy gone gangbusters with a fully-fledged professional league but almost every club in NSW has both a men's and women's team.
Turns out Freckman quite enjoyed the game and after a playing career in Sydney spanning two decades she has been named in the inaugural NSW AFL Hall of Fame alongside the likes of Tony Lockett, Sir Doug Nicholls, Neale Daniher, John Longmire, Leo Barry, Brett Kirk and Cowra's Geoff Day.
Freckman said her love for the game almost happened by accident.
"I started just after the league began, "she said.
"It was all pretty new and I'd moved to Sydney and didn't really know that many people.
"One of my friends at work said, hey I'm gonna go down and check out this AFL game for a bit of fitness and to meet some people.
"So I said I'd come along, it would be good to get fit and then I just never left.
"I went down and loved it and I was pretty ordinary when we started but you don't get worse apparently."
The club was Western Wolves which merged with Western Suburbs Magpies men's team to create Inner West Magpies and it was there she played all her football, watching the women's game go from effectively a social league to five divisions in 2024.
She and wife Melissa have since moved to the Colour City to raise their two children away from the city.
Of course it didn't take long to hear the Sherrin's call once again, this time with Orange Tigers.
"We just reached out to them because you know when you move to a new town you want to find your own friend circle," she said.
"I mean, we've got a lot of family here but we just wanted to kind of make some friends out here and footy is just such a community.
"You always find your people at a footy club.
"They were really welcoming and we went down and had a kick and I was already retired but I ended up pulling on the boots for a couple of games last year."
Freckman will be officially recognised at a gala dinner in Sydney on May 3 and said she was heading there with a clear goal in mind.
"Now I have to try and work out how we get to be on the table with Tony Lockett and Paul Kelly at this dinner," she said.
