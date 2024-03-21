Cooper Duff shines at SHAPE showcase with his Industrial Technology project

Kandos High School graduate, Cooper Duff is one of forty recent graduate students being celebrated for their creativity and ingenuity at SHAPE 2024.
The showcase features selected 2023 HSC student projects from Design and Technology, Industrial Technology, Textiles and Design subjects.
Cooper's industrial technology project of a 'Meat Smoker and Trolley' can be found in the SHAPE exhibition at Walsh Bay Arts Precinct in Sydney from March 19 to May 17.
NSW Education Standards Authority Chief Executive Officer Paul Martin said there is so much talent around the state.
"This exhibition is a tribute to the problem solvers, innovators and creators in NSW schools - both students and teachers alike,"Martin said.
The project was inspired by his love for cooking and aspiration to make something he can use.
"I got really inspired to make a smoker and smoke my own food," he said.
"I wanted to make something that is hygienic, that can be kept clean and portable so I can take it to family gatherings."
Cooper was supported during the opening night by his family as well as his Technology teacher, Mr Mick Vaughan and Deputy Principal, Mrs Deb Johnston.
He was honoured that his design was featured in the exhibition and will be seen by prospective design students.
"I love inspiring people to try new things," Cooper said.
The launch was also led by innovator and scientist Macinley Butson, who was recognised as 2018 NSW Young Australian of the Year.
Butson said the launch and showcase celebrated the creativity of the next generation of inventors and designers.
"NSW and Australia have proven to be innovators and big-thinkers, and I hope all the 2023 graduates who were nominated for SHAPE continue to follow their dreams and ambitions," she said.
"This is just the beginning and there is a world out there waiting for their insights and skills."
Cooper is looking forward to starting at the navy this year and will continue to share his passion for food.
