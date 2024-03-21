Charred remains of slain murderer sent overseas for analysis

Charred remains believed to be of a convicted child killer have been sent overseas for analysis.
The remains were discovered in a burnt-out tree stump on a property in Menah, just outside Mudgee during a search for 53-year-old David Collison.
At the time he was on parole after serving almost two decades in prison for the murder of 17-year-old Shahab Kargarian in 2000.
33-year-old Eric James Forrest - who is accused of killing Mr Collison - was excused from appearing at Dubbo Local Court on Thursday, March 21, as the defence and prosecution gave an update on the case.
Prosecution requested a six week adjournment as fragments of the remains, believed to be Mr Collison, had to be sent abroad for testing.
Presiding judge Gary Wilson asked why the remains could not be tested in Australia.
Prosecutors said that the specialist technology needed to extract the DNA from remains which are so heavily burned was only available in the USA and the carbon dating can only be done in New Zealand.
The application for the adjournment was granted.
Police say Mr Collison had been visiting the property on Wilbertree Road from Sydney.
He was reported missing on October 15, 2023, after he was unable to be located or contacted.
During an extensive search of the farm with assistance from the dog squad and police divers, detectives made the grisly discovery of "human-like" bones in a burnt-out tree trunk.
Forrest was arrested at Maroubra Police Station on Saturday, November 4, 2023 where he was charged with murder and multiple firearms offences.
Police do not believe the alleged murder is related to Mr Collison's prior conviction.
They allege Forrest shot Mr Collison on September 25, 2023 during a "drug-related" dispute before disposing of his remains.
Forrest remains in custody at Sydney's Long Bay Correctional Centre. His matter will be heard again at Dubbo Local Court again on Thursday, May 2, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.