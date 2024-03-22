Maccas offering sport grants for budding young soccer stars

McDonald's has partnered with Sydney FC, Western Sydney Wanderers and Central Coast Mariners to launch its NSW Community Grants program for 2024, aimed at supporting young aspiring football stars across NSW.
There are six grants available for football players aged between 14 and 18-years-old, who will each receive $2,500 in development funding.
Director at Mudgee Mcdonald's, Alberta D'Amico , who has been with the local franchise for 19 months, said the grants are a continuation of its support for local sport.
"I think about the opportunities and the aspiring athletes we have in the area and how this grant can help the young children in the community, which is fantastic," Ms D'Amico said.
"We sponsor a number of sporting groups in town, which is fantastic, but I think this is just another element that will help a young individual to move into what they aspire to do."
McDonald's Mudgee sponsors a number of sporting groups in the region, including the Mudgee/Gulgong Wolves, Mudgee Basketball and the Mudgee Dragons.
"As one of the largest employers of young people in Australia, we are committed to supporting the leaders of tomorrow and helping young Aussies set up their future for success," Amanda Nakad, Marketing Director at McDonald's Australia said.
"The NSW Community Grants program is aimed at young football stars across the State who dream of being a professional athlete and pursuing a career in football."
Applications are open from now until 11.59pm on Sunday March 31, 2024. To apply, parents or guardians need to submit an application here outlining how the recipient embodies the values of commitment, team spirit, respect for others and support for their community.
For more information, visit: maccascommunitygrants.com
