Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Mudgee man reunites with 'saviours' six years after losing arm in ute crash

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated March 25 2024 - 10:28am, first published 10:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Single Builders 2024 Rescue Ball was a soaring success for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service. Picture supplied by Benham Fisher of Alpine Films
The Single Builders 2024 Rescue Ball was a soaring success for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service. Picture supplied by Benham Fisher of Alpine Films

Six years ago, Mudgee man Brandon Robinson-Smith was involved in a major ute crash which tore his arm from his shoulder and landed him in a hospital for three weeks.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.