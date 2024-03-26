Mudgee touch footy is about more than just the game as club reflects on season

The Mudgee Touch Football Association has farewelled a stellar year of football with a mega day of grand final footy at Glen Willow.
Haydn Fisher was named referee of the year. Haydn is a dedicated referee who has reffed on club nights and at all competitions throughout the year. A deserving accolade for a hard worker who puts back in to the club.
Club president, Erin Perini also managed to take Mudgee's first junior youth league team to Vawdon Cup in Sydney late last year. Erin also puts in countless hours behind the scenes to ensure Mudgee has a top quality local touch competition.
Erin reflected on the season and what makes the club so successful. She said that the club is a constant work-in-progress.
"I think it's the culture, to be really honest. It's a really open environment. It's a very welcoming, fun environment where everyone can come and have a laugh," she said.
"Even down to the canteen, offering meals for families at a reasonable price, just things like people don't have to worry about going home at eight o'clock and cooking dinner. It's a really family-friendly environment.
"We generally ask for feedback and we take it on board and try and implement as much as we can without massive changes all at once. But it's just listening to what people want out of the competition..."
Erin was also named Club Person of the Year. Erins contribution to Mudgee Touch Football is unwavering. This year alone, Mudgee has hosted Don Green, Country Champs, Junior Regionals and a number of school events, all thanks to Erins dedication and hard work.
"It obviously does take a lot of work and trying to continue to grow and develop our club is huge. Something that I don't do the job to be credited for it. But at the same time it was quite nice and a bit of a surprise," she said.
Kicking off, the Mens A Grade title was battled out between The Ori and Col Matthews Motors. The Ori took the win with David West being named man of the match.
The Women's A grade matchup saw Cudgegong Plumbing victorious over Plumbing Worx, with Meilana Tavita receiving player of the match.
Mens B Grade was played between The Woolpack and Gillham and Sons, with the Woolpack proving to be too strong. Tom Baddock was named man of the match.
Mens C Grade saw SWD come out on on top of Mudgee Travel and Cruise with Riley Durrant named man of the match. Mixed D Grade was played between Intersport Baddies and Edmunds Interiors. Intersport came out on top with Will Crawley named man of the match.
Mixed C Grade was tight finishing with a drop off. Totalspan proved too strong and took the win over Orthys. Spencer Comincioli and Meilana Tavita were named as players of the match.
Mixed B Grades Tyrepower and Unmarked battled it out with Typower being the victors. Aaron Perry and Ellan Kelly were named as players of the match. The final game and game of the day was the A grade Mixed grand final between Ramp Financial Bumblebees and Ramp Financial Pink. Spencer Comincioli and Shauna Rawlinson were both named players of the Mixed A Grade match.
It came down to the wire and ended in a drop off. The overall speed and physicality of this game was a credit to all the players. With some experience from Jono George and fancy footwork from captain Andrew Laurie and the help of their speedy youngsters, the Bumblebees proved too strong for Ramp Pink.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.