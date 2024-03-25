Twelve surrendered puppies desperately looking for new homes

Tucked away in the hills of Marangaroo, you will find a dozen puppies playing as they await to meet their new family members.
Guardian Angels Animal Rescue came into possession of 12 Kelpie-cross puppies after they were surrendered, and now they are on a mission to ensure each one gets a home.
Owner of Guardian Angels, Pat Osborn said she is being supported by Debbie Cody at Carry Me Home rescue, who is currently fostering the puppies.
"It's been overwhelming, but Debbie's been coping pretty well with them," Ms Osborn said.
"They are here on the property with her and all the other animals are out with me on a property at running stream."
Ms Cody said it has been rewarding nurturing the puppies until they find their new homes.
"It's been really good. It's full on and tiring, but I wouldn't change it for the world," She said.
"They're absolutely beautiful dogs that deserve a second chance. I would do it all again in a heartbeat."
"I just love them."
People who can't adopt a puppy, but want to help can assist in covering the costs of vet checks, worming and vaccination.
"People can choose a puppy they want to sponsor and they decide its name," Ms Osborn said.
"We will add the puppy's new name on all social media posts, our records and the registries."
To enquire about adopting or sponsoring a puppy, message the Guardian Angels Facebook page
