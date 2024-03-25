Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Twelve surrendered puppies desperately looking for new homes

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
March 25 2024 - 2:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 12 puppies are currently being fostered by Debbie Cody at Carry Me Home rescue. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
The 12 puppies are currently being fostered by Debbie Cody at Carry Me Home rescue. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

Tucked away in the hills of Marangaroo, you will find a dozen puppies playing as they await to meet their new family members.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.