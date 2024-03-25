Bushfire danger period extended for Mid-Western Region until mid April

The Bush Fire Danger Period for the region area has been extended.
While recent rainfall has been welcome across the region, recovery from ongoing dry conditions and the elevated grass fuel loads across large parts of the region has lead to the temporary extension for the Mid-Western Regional Council area until Sunday, April 14 at 11.59pm.
RFS District Manager, Superintendent Troy Porter said the decision was made in conjunction with the Cudgegong Bush Fire Risk Management Committee.
"The onset of Spring saw an incredibly busy operational period for local volunteer firefighters and set an ominous tone for the Bush Fire Danger Period," Superintendent Porter said.
"Thankfully these ominous conditions did not manifest, with Mother Nature providing short repeeves with small amount of rainfall at the right time.
"Unfortunately, this rainfall was not widespread with large areas of the region drying substantially in the back part of the Summer period, result in the decision to maintain Fire Permits for a further two weeks."
Fire Permits are free and can continue to be obtained through your local Fire Permit Officer. To arrange for a Fire Permit Officer to attend your property and inspect your proposed burn, contact the Cudgegong District Fire Control Centre on 02 6370 9800. Once a Fire Permit has been obtained landholders must provide neighbours and their local fire authority 24 hours prior to burning.
"Don't be the fire risk to your community, know your obligations if conducting burns and know the costs if you do the wrong thing, but most importantly, if a fire does get out of hand, make sure you report it immediately and call triple zero," Superintendent Porter said.
For more information on safe burning practices, visit the NSW RFS website.
