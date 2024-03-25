Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian's complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Life

Mudgee duo shows the power of flowers at Easter Show

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
March 26 2024 - 9:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rowena Petrie and Matilda Lewis, Mudgee had plenty to do as part of the Royal Agricultural Societies' on-ground florist service, preparing presentation bouquets.
Rowena Petrie and Matilda Lewis, Mudgee had plenty to do as part of the Royal Agricultural Societies' on-ground florist service, preparing presentation bouquets.

Flowers grown throughout regional NSW are finding plenty of presence at the Sydney Show as the Royal Agricultural Society's internal, on-ground florist prepares and distributes bouquets to acknowledge contributions and support across the two weeks of the event.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

I have comprehensive experience in rural and regional journalism, as well as more than six years as a media officer for several politicians and worked in local government. I rejoined The Land in May 2022 and have loved being back in harness, reporting on a massive range of topics.

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.