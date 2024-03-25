Mudgee duo shows the power of flowers at Easter Show

Flowers grown throughout regional NSW are finding plenty of presence at the Sydney Show as the Royal Agricultural Society's internal, on-ground florist prepares and distributes bouquets to acknowledge contributions and support across the two weeks of the event.
Rowena Petrie from Mudgee is a worker in the RAS's florist, and there's plenty to do distributing floral arrangements.
When The Land caught up with Ms Petrie and Matilda Lewis, also from Mudgee, they were on their way to the cattle pavilions to deliver four fantastic bouquets that were given in appreciation for the support many of the volunteers around the grounds provide.
"We use locally grown flowers from across the state," Ms Petrie said. "In particular, the RAS likes to use a lot of native flowers."
She said East Coast Wildflowers, at Bangor on the Central Coast.
"We've had classes in flower arranging and an international judge overlooking the show's flower competitions," she added.
