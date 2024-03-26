Vets Golf: A rough week on the Mudgee greens

Well... I am currently away, so I needed to find out what happened to all the great scores today. The answer I got was... we have no idea why EVERYONE scored so poorly!
Anyway, it is no reflection on our winner, John BROWN (34cb) who scored well enough to claim the title as the best of the lot with his score in the Vets' golf played on Tuesday26 March. John struggled a little on the front nine before settling into a much more consistent back nine where he scored a solid 19 points.
Taking second prize was the 'ever consistent' Ron TRIBE (34) who scored an almost identical score to the winner. He was beaten on a countback by the smallest of margins.
MGC Ball winners were John, Ron, Paul, Jim, Doug, John, Tony, Tim, Anton, Tass, Jim, Chris, Gary, Barry, John, Ian, Tony, Peter, Marc, Gaz, Todd and Brian. Amazing that if you scored a meagre 25 points or better, you won a ball!!!
Nearest to pin: 11th hole SECOND SHOT "A" Barry (35cm) "B" Paul (35cm) "C" Doug (222cm).
17th hole "A" Barry (790cm) "B" Ron (107cm) "C".
Upcoming Vets' events are:
For those who remember last week's story of the 'headless' golfer ... the hapless photographer's wife found the missing head. I have no details on how or where it was found.
I overheard another interesting story about 4 veteran golfers (all aged somewhat closer to 80 than 70) who caught up to the group in front of them on a non-Vets' day.
The group in front probably had an average age of around 40. Apparently the Vets' Captain's comment broke the group up when he asked if he knew them. His response was: "I don't know them but they must all be old codgers!"
Until then, why not come and join us and enjoy the course and the characters that make up Mudgee Veterans' golf.
Remember the MGC Vets' Motto: Swing hard, in case you hit it!.
See you next time.
