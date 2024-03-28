Mudgee Country Universities Centre is now open, but what is it?

Wednesday's opening of the Mudgee Mudgee Country Universities Centre (CUC) marked what could be for many, a life-changing event.
The centre allows students who are unable to relocate for further education to remain in Mudgee and earn their degree with the same resources as their counterparts on campus. It aims to address the chronic under-representation of regional students by providing facilities and academic support for students where they live.
The official opening of centre was attended by Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education Steve Whan as well as Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders, Country Universities Centre CEO Chris Ronan, Mayor Des Kennedy, Council GM Brad Cam, council staff, councillors and CUC staff.
"It's about young people being able to stay close to home to study but it's also really important to live in those communities. So that's where all these sort of facilities come into being so important for regional communities," Mr Whan said.
Mudgee is the eleventh CUC to open in regional NSW.
As of the Wednesday opening, 50 students have registered at Mudgee CUC and Centre Manager Kim Edwards said it is expected that more than 100 students will use the space in the first year of operation and more than 200 others expected to join over the next four years.
"Education is the greatest catalyst for positive social change and we're very proud to be part of the Mudgee community and to play such an important role in the development of the region," Ms Edwards said.
"Five years ago this was just an idea, nine weeks ago this was still a construction site... the support from the local business community has been overwhelming and I actually counted up we've engaged with over 30 local businesses to make this a reality."
Country Universities Centre CEO Chris Ronan spoke at the opening and revealed that students from as far-afield as Darwin are already using the Mudgee CUC and its facilities.
"...until very recently you're from a regional community... if you're from a regional community you have to change who you are to fit universities. Universities weren't willing to change to fit you," Mr Ronan said.
"We know that regional Australia works best when we work together and at the core of everything that we do that through line is key so I'm delighted to be the CEO and it really isn't about the organization it's actually about the community and I think that's abundantly clear by everyone who is here today."
The opening came as Mr Whan welcomed Monday's announcement of a three-year funding deal with the federal government to secure the future of the Mudgee centre and ensure it continues to operate long-term.
"I am pleased to confirm that through our representations to the Federal Government we have also secured the centre's future with ongoing funding announced earlier this week," he said.
"By providing a free, local alternative to the cost of moving to study in metropolitan areas, CUCs across NSW are lifting barriers to university study for rural and disadvantaged students.
"We know students who have access to CUCs stay in the regions receive higher incomes and lift demand for local goods and services, creating a more liveable and vibrant regional community."
The Mudgee CUC was funded by a NSW Government grant and more than $1 million and in-kind investment by the Mid-Western Regional Council which it pledged in 2019 to the project including project management, while Glencore provided $200,000 and ACEN pledged $20,000 per annum for five years.
