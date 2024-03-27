The bikes are back in town: Cyclists prepare for 2024 Mudgee Classic event

Thousands of cyclists are preparing to pedal their way through the Mudgee region in the 2024 Mudgee Classic over the weekend of May 4 - 5.
The tracks showcase the best of the region with courses extending from Mudgee to Cooyal, Ulan and the iconic Gulgong.
The event is now a staple on the Australian cycling calendar catering from kids and families to competitive riders with its four courses ranging from 35 km to 170 km.
When looking for a location for the event, Event Director Vanessa Burges said that they needed to find somewhere that was attractive and was suitable for cycling.
"Mudgee offers awesome accommodation, great wineries, restaurants, shops, villages," she said.
"I think the combination of destination and magnificent region make it an awesome day out or weekend of cycling."
"People love returning."
Mudgee Mayor, Des Kennedy is thrilled to welcome back the event to the region in 2024.
"It is a highlight on our calendar that showcases stunning landscapes," he said,
"The Mudgee Classic not only fosters a love for cycling but also raises funds for numerous charities across Australia, all while making a substantial contribution to our local economy."
The influx of visitors for the Mudgee Classic contributes to more than $2,000,000 of the local tourism each year.
"There are increased economic benefits in accommodation, restaurants and dining," Burges said.
"We really like to engage and keep the money within the Mudgee region with first aid, local food trucks and wine and beer bars."
"Riders love being able to sample all the local produce and being able to buy the dumplings, and jams."
Burges said the support from community groups and volunteers is fantastic over the weekend.
Local groups such as the Mudgee Mens Shed, rotary and bush walking club come together to build the atmosphere.
"They stand on the side of the road and cheer on the riders," Burges said. "They all step up and build an amazing day."
The Glen Willow Sports Complex will be open over the weekend with music, a bar, food trucks, exhibitor stalls and children's activities encouraging all to engage in the Gran Fonto experience.
With Early Bird registrations now open the event will be returning for is fourth year in Mudgee.
