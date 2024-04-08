Moolarben Coal family day shines a fun light on mining operation

In March, Moolarben Coal held a family day which attracted more than 1,900 guests through the gates with attendees getting to experience fun 'at the coalface'.
Moolarben welcomed employees, contractors and their families to enjoy some fun activities and get a rare firsthand look at the mining operation. Over two weekends, visitors were treated to a day of seeing the mine in action with pit tours, excavator, truck, loader, drill, coal preparation plant and underground mining equipment displays.
In addition, there was plenty of activities in the kids' fun zone, including an underground virtual reality experience, face painting, colouring competition, sand pit play and prizes for the kids.
Moolarben Coal General Manager, Brian Wesley, was thrilled to welcome everyone onsite.
"Family days provide a unique opportunity for our workers to invite their family and friends onsite to showcase where mum or dad work every day," Mr Wesley said.
"It was great to see the kids enjoying the fun zone and the families getting involved in the pit tours to see the mine in operation and to get up close and personal with our big technical gear.
"Our families are so important to us, and it was fantastic that we could put a smile on their faces by displaying our mine and providing giveaways, as well as some tasty food and treats.
"The event was a fabulous success, and we look forward to hosting more events like this in the future for the benefit of our people and their loved ones."
