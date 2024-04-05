Woman killed in horror crash at Aaron's Pass outside of Mudgee

A woman was killed in a serious crash south-east of Mudgee that closed the Castlereagh Highway in both directions on Friday afternoon.
The multi-vehicle crash occurred at Aaron's Pass south-east of Mudgee just beyond Windamere Dam a little after 2pm on Friday afternoon, April 5.
A woman believed to be in her late 20s died while being rushed from the scene for treatment.
Ambulance NSW said two men, one aged in his late 20s was taken by helicopter to Westmead Hospital and another man in his 70s was taken by helicopter to Royal North Shore Hospital, both men were in critical condition.
Two children were taken to The Children's Hospital at Westmead by road ambulance and a man in his 50s was taken by road ambulance to Mudgee Health Service. All were in a stable condition.
Diversions are in place. Northbound vehicles can go via the Bylong Valley Way to Rylstone, then Cudgegong Road to rejoin Castlereagh Highway and southbound travellers can go via the Cudgegong Road to Rylstone then Bylong Valley Way to rejoin Castlereagh Highway.
This diversion is suitable for all vehicles in both directions.
