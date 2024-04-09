'Lock it up': Stolen ute found in Wellington as police investigate crimes

The theft of a ute and an attempted home break in at Mudgee on Monday night were the talk of the town on Tuesday as the victims posted videos and images to social media, calling on the community to help.
Amie Arthur was asleep at her home on Monday night, April 8, when a male, wearing a balaclava attempted to enter her home at roughly 3.30am. She discovered the attempt when she checked security camera footage on Tuesday morning.
"I [was] like shaking and [had a] raised heart rate," she told the Mudgee Guardian. Amie said she had never had anything like this happen before, at least since she installed security cameras in November last year.
The same night, a black 2022 model RAM was stolen from the home of Jeff and Alanah Dray. The offenders filmed the theft and posted it to an Instagram account - ultimately leading to the discovery of the vehicle in Wellington. The Mudgee Guardian has chosen not to share the video.
Alanah knew something wasn't right when she got up early on Tuesday morning and noticed something wasn't right in their home.
"The front door was wide open and I was like, 'Oh, that's weird,' I kind of thought about it for a minute and I was like, 'I don't know. I don't like this,'" she said.
"So I quickly like shut the door and locked it behind me and the key for the front door was in the front door." The thieves had jimmied open a lockbox on the property to access the keys to the home, seemingly intending to steal the keys to the RAM inside.
"Thankfully we weren't in the house because they've gone past where my kid's bedroom would be and where our bedroom would be and it really scared the absolute shit out of me, honestly."
Alanah called her father and when he arrived she noticed then that the RAM was missing. "I honestly think they just wanted to take it for a joy ride," Alanah said.
Alanah went to police to report the vehicle stolen but it was soon discovered in Wellington, an hour west of Mudgee, aided by the fact that the thieves posted their theft and dumping of the car to an Instagram account.
Orana Mid-Western Police Inspector Mark Fehon told the Mudgee Guardian that both crimes are under investigation.
"We're currently investigating the circumstances and the images that have been posted on social media," Inspector Fehon said.
"With the [attempted] break and enter, it is currently under investigation... we do have people in mind that we're looking at."
He urged homeowners to remain vigilant and to lock up their valuables.
"It's a matter of people being vigilant, especially in locking up their houses at night... locking up their houses when they are at home - and not at home - and making sure that they keep their car keys in a safe place that is not open," Inspector Fehon said.
"What these kids are looking for - they go in, break into a house and they look for the keys. Normally, people just leave their keys on the table or something like that, and then they've got access to the car.
"Make sure that you put the keys in a safe, hidden location, so then they can't get access."
Inspector Fehon said there's no suggestion the two crimes were connected. "These people could have tried 20 houses and then they happen to try the one they get into," Inspector Fehon said.
"I think that they're out actively looking to do badness."
Police are urging anyone with information to call Mudgee Police Station on 6372 8599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
