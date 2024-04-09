Mudgee Guardian
Arts

Tanya's got a story to tell about culture and connection

By Maryanne Jaques
April 10 2024 - 9:52am
Works by Tanya Stevens. Pictures: NPWS.
TANYA Stevens is a Gulgong-based Gundungurra artist whose bright paintings are now on show and for sale at the Kew-Y-Ahn Aboriginal Gallery at Hartley Historic Site.

