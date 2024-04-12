Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee Guardian's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

After ten years out of the pool, swimming club's second season is one of its best

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
April 12 2024 - 10:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Gulgong Amateur Swimming Club was dead in the water before it was revived two years ago following a 10-year hiatus. But since it was revived thanks to lifelong members and new supporters, it has taken on a new life of its own, boosted by the announcement that Gulgong will host a major swimming event in 2025.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.