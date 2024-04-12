After ten years out of the pool, swimming club's second season is one of its best

Gulgong Amateur Swimming Club was dead in the water before it was revived two years ago following a 10-year hiatus. But since it was revived thanks to lifelong members and new supporters, it has taken on a new life of its own, boosted by the announcement that Gulgong will host a major swimming event in 2025.
Recently, the club held its annual presentation night, where its members, supporters and sponsors were recognised. With 105 registered swimmers, the club is on steady ground.
"We're really just trying to get people back in the water and improving skills and confidence and fitness and all of those benefits that come along with swimming regularly," Club President Brad Toole said.
Last week it was announced by Swimming NSW that Gulgong would play host 2025 NSW Country Regional Swimming event in January 18-19. Along with Griffith and Taree, Gulgong will be home to hundreds of competitive swimmers from around the state - a boon for the small club.
"Yeah we're really excited," Brad said.
"It's a great opportunity for the towns not only Gulgong but surrounding areas to have a bit of a benefit... In terms of kids from Gulgong being able to see a carnal of swimmers at that level, hopefully it inspires them to train a little harder and push for higher levels of swimming as well."
"Council is dedicated to regional sports and drawing diverse activities to the region's townships," a comment from Mayor Des Kennedy said following the announcement.
Brad said having an active local club can play a larger role that just providing a structure for its members to swim.
"We found kids weren't actively participating in swimming at all and it's such an important life skill but it's also something we're finding lots of kids in general - this is in all country towns - once they hit those teenage years they're dropping out of activities - whether it be footy, netball, swimming. The older kids are not as engaged in those sorts of activities.
"A lot of our swimming numbers are sort of seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven [years-old] and numbers really drop off in high school. So what we're hoping to do is these younger kids we've got, if we keep them engaged and interested as they hit high school years they'll be more active participants... they're more inclined to be involved in other community events or sports and participating in more things around the community."
The club is hoping to kick its third season off sometime in October and Brad wanted to make sure that the people that keep the club alive are recognised.
"I would just like to thank our committee and our sponsors. Without them we wouldn't have been able to be re-established," he said.
"Without their support we wouldn't have been able to be as successful as we are. I'm also calling on - when January rolls around anyone interested in swimming or wants to help us out - it will be all hands on deck to host the country regionals so anyone that would like to help out will be greatly appreciated."
