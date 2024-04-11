Mudgee Guardian
90-year-old Bill Newton isn't giving up tennis any time soon

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated April 11 2024 - 10:56am, first published 10:55am
Bill Newton loves tennis. More active than people much younger, the 90-year-old still plays twice a week and has no intentions of giving it up any time soon.

