You're invited to a fungi-themed trivia night, yes you read that right

From a booked-out Fungi Foray in 2022 to a Magical Mystery Tour at Ferntree Gully in 2023. This year, Watershed Landcare is hosting Far Out Fungi on Friday the 10th May, it's a trivia night in celebration of all things fun-gi. How's your knowledge of this forgotten kingdom? Questions will range from science, food, medicine, folklore, art and more. Set at the picturesque Rylstone Olive Press this is the perfect opportunity to come along, meet some new fungi friends and learn something new.