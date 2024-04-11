Mudgee Guardian
You're invited to a fungi-themed trivia night, yes you read that right

By Maddison O'Brien
Updated April 11 2024 - 2:17pm, first published 2:15pm
Just like mushrooms after a rainy day, mycology themed events are popping up across the region for Mycology May. This exciting collaborative initiative is in its third year, celebrating the importance of the Fungi kingdom in our environment, agriculture and food. Watershed Landcare is hosting a fungi trivia night and you're invited.

